Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fortive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.