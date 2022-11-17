Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 6,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Fortran Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Fortran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

Featured Stories

