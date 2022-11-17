Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.35.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
