Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth $3,906,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 288,439 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth $2,442,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 824,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Thursday. Forum Merger IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

