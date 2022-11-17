Frank M. Bumstead Purchases 50,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,845,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $580.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

