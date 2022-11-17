Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,122,861 shares of company stock valued at $43,197,254. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

