Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Price Performance

FKWL stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628. Franklin Wireless has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

