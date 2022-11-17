Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,935. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

