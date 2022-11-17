Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Update

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,600 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FREQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

FREQ traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 392,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

(Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.