FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,555,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,408,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,765. The firm has a market cap of $225.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

