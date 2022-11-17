FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $530.09 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00009694 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $530.09 million and approximately $31.73 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

