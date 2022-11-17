fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 44,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

fuboTV Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 10,607,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,539,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $595.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 624,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

