Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 6.6 %
Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 23,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
About Fusion Fuel Green
