Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 6.6 %

Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 23,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.