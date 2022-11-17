Future (LON:FUTR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,500 ($29.38) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.23) to GBX 2,852 ($33.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,995.40 ($35.20).

Future Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,542 ($18.12) on Wednesday. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,940 ($46.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,053.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Future Company Profile

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.30) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($116,338.50).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

