FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $102,150.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,874 shares in the company, valued at $426,455.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

