FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ready Capital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Ready Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

