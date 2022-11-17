FY2022 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FiscalNote in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million.
FiscalNote Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000.
FiscalNote Company Profile
FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
