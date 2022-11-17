FY2022 EPS Estimates for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
MoneyLion Trading Down 6.0 %
ML stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.87.
In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $196,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,378,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,043.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
