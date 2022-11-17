FY2022 EPS Estimates for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDSB. B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.52. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 12.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

