FY2022 EPS Estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Small Cap (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

