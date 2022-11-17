FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 149,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,731.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

