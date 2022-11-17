FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.64. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.21 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.44.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $312.76 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $320.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

