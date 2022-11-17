FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Increased by Analyst

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biotricity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Biotricity had a negative net margin of 265.11% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

Biotricity stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biotricity by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

