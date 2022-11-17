FY2023 EPS Estimates for Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Infineon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
