FY2023 EPS Estimates for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Lifted by Analyst

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Root in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will earn ($20.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($20.69). The consensus estimate for Root’s current full-year earnings is ($22.87) per share.

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. Root has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Root by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Root by 37.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

