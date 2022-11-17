FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

