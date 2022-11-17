Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.4 %

About Galapagos

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 2,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,612. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

