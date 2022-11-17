Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $59,634.75 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yvonne Genovese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90.

Shares of IT stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.62. 466,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,107. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $346.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

