GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $394.42 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00021636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $394.42 million and $2.70 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010680 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00235005 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003692 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.71240545 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,219,241.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

