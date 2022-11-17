GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 45,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,627,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.