General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

GD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.35. 23,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

