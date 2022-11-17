General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.74.

GM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.64. 25,508,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

