General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Up 7.0% in October

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 21,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 493,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Motors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 52,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 114,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. 218,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

