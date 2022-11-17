Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.26. Genie Energy shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 90,487 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genie Energy by 505.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 200.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

