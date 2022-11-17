Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gentex by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 4,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

