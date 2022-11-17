Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $750.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 734.34 ($8.63), with a volume of 25146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731 ($8.59).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £329.19 million and a PE ratio of 154.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 648.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 633.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

