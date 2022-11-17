German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,350. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 91.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GABC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.