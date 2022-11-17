German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,350. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GABC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
