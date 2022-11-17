GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 13,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,149. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

