GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

