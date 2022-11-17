GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,399 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 126.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $232.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

