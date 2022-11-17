GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,938 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

