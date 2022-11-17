GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,005 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

