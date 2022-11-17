GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $282.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.13 and a 200 day moving average of $252.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

