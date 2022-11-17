GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 421 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.44.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $310.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $318.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

