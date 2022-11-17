GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

