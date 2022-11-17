Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1284325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,055,724 shares of company stock worth $16,297,925. Insiders own 17.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

