Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 292,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

