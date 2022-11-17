Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Glanbia from €16.50 ($17.01) to €17.20 ($17.73) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Glanbia Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

