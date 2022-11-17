Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 16.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 29.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 81.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

