Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.