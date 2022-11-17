Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,427,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

